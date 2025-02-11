Ogun State Government Seals Portable’s Hotel After Alleged Assault on Officials

Popular singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, seems to be facing more trouble as the Ogun State government has reportedly marked and sealed his hotel.

A viral post online shows government officials inspecting the uncompleted building, which was allegedly marked for sealing. Some officials were also seen at the gate, attempting to lock the entrance while addressing someone standing nearby.

This development has sparked mixed reactions from fans, many of whom questioned why Portable fled instead of facing the situation.

Not long ago, Portable had proudly shown off the hotel and other buildings he was constructing near a mosque in Ogun State.

The new structure, believed to be a storey building capable of accommodating over 20 guests, was already taking shape, with roofing and a gate in place.

However, trouble began after Portable and his associates allegedly assaulted town planning officials from the Ogun State government. While the singer managed to escape, his men were arrested and charged to court.

In response to the situation, Portable blamed his father, claiming that despite giving him money, his father failed to do the necessary paperwork for the hotel, leading to the government’s action.

