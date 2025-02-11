Bayelsa Governor Denies Link to BBNaija’s Nengi Pregnancy Rumors

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. BBNaija star Nengi Hampson has denied rumors that she is pregnant for a Nigerian governor. The speculation spread on social media on February 8, but Nengi clarified on X that while she is pregnant, it is not for any governor. Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State denied involvement, calling the claims politically motivated. His media aide, Dr. Kola Oredipe, dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that Nengi has no personal ties to the governor. Nengi, a BBNaija Lockdown edition finalist, serves as Bayelsa’s SSA on Girl Child Development and is an entrepreneur. She remains committed to advocating for girls and fighting gender-based violence.

2. The Supreme Court has reserved judgments on four appeals related to the ongoing Rivers State political crisis involving Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara. However, it dismissed Fubara’s appeal challenging an order to re-present the 2024 budget before the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly faction. Fubara withdrew the appeal, citing its irrelevance since the 2024 budget expired. The Supreme Court dismissed it and awarded the respondents N2 million in costs. The court has not ruled on four other cases involving budget allocations and local government elections. Legal experts and government officials, including Femi Falana and Rivers’ Attorney General, clarified that the Supreme Court did not validate the Amaewhule faction’s leadership. The matter of the 27 defected lawmakers remains pending in a lower court. Critics accused opposition politicians of spreading misinformation, asserting that Fubara did not lose any Supreme Court case.

3. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, has accused Justice Binta Nyako of presiding over his trial due to corruption cases against her husband and son. He claims the Nigerian government is using her position to influence his conviction in exchange for leniency in their cases. Kanu has repeatedly sought Nyako’s recusal, arguing she violated a Supreme Court ruling that ordered his bail to be restored. Despite her withdrawal, the Chief Judge reassigned the case to her, prompting Kanu’s continued objections. He insists Nyako lacks jurisdiction, citing judicial bias and procedural breaches. Kanu also criticized Nigeria’s legal system, claiming poor legal knowledge harms the country. Arrested in 2015 and later extradited under controversial circumstances, Kanu was acquitted by the Court of Appeal in 2022, but the Nigerian government refused to release him. The Supreme Court overturned the acquittal in 2023, ordering his trial to continue.

4. It’s been discovered that bandits’ informants were responsible for the abduction of retired Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga, a former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), along with nine others in Katsina’s Bakori Local Government, according to council chairman Hon. Ali Mamman Mai Chita. Tsiga’s kidnappers have demanded a ₦250 million ransom. Mai Chita stated that only informants could have facilitated the attack on a retired Army General’s residence. Security agencies, including the police, army, and vigilante groups, are making efforts to rescue the victims. He also credited state government strategies for improving security in Bakori by 80%.

5. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Lagos-born Morotoluwa Ojomo on winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, preventing the Chiefs from securing a third consecutive NFL title. Sanwo-Olu praised Ojomo’s journey from Lagos to the NFL as a testament to resilience and talent, stating that he has made Lagos and Nigeria proud. Born in Lagos in 2001, Ojomo moved to California at age seven and was drafted by the Eagles in 2023. He joins other Nigerian-born NFL champions, including C.J. Uzomah and Charles Omenihu.

6. Nigerian actress and filmmaker Chika Ike has announced her pregnancy, revealing her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot shared on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Life Lately,” sparking congratulatory messages from colleagues like Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham, and Uche Ogbodo. Born in 1985, Chika Ike has had a diverse acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy career. She debuted in Nollywood in 2005 and has since starred in over 100 films. She is also an advocate against domestic violence, having experienced it in her past marriage. Despite her divorce in 2013, she has expressed continued belief in marriage.

7. Tuface Idibia’s surprise visit to the Edo State Assembly during a plenary session sparked controversy amid rumors of an alleged affair with lawmaker Natasha Osawaru following his reported separation from Annie Idibia. A viral video showed a commotion as fans gathered around him at the complex. While a blogger linked Tuface to Osawaru, her spokesperson dismissed the claims as false.

