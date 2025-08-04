Of Kickers and Thinkers: Rethinking Nigeria’s Reward System in an Age of Spectacle

As millions of Nigerians cheered the heroic performance of our national female football team, a parallel conversation began to unfold—one not about their skill or victory, but about the disproportionate system of reward in a nation where over 130 million citizens live in poverty.

While their win is worth celebrating, the multi-million-naira cash reward announced by the presidency struck many as another example of our long-standing national paradox: We lavish praise and resources on spectacle, but neglect those whose silent labor sustains society.

We must confront an uncomfortable truth: Nigeria has become a country where visibility attracts more value than substance. A 90-minute match can go viral; a 9-year malaria vaccine trial rarely earns a headline. Our teachers, doctors, scientists, and innovators are expected to persevere in silence—even as entertainers, influencers, and sports stars receive national honors, brand deals, and presidential motorcades.

This isn’t about envy. It’s about priorities. It is about a government that preaches sacrifice and economic discipline to its citizens, while celebrating lavish spectacles in the middle of a national hunger crisis, a struggling currency, decaying infrastructure, and a health system on life support.

Take the case of a colleague public health professional who served Nigeria for over four decades—rising to the position of Director of Disease Control and Immunization, representing the country globally, enduring the burden of defending its failings, and now working as a senior consultant—but can say without bitterness: Not even a thank-you note ever came from the presidency. No recognition, no meaningful pension, no reward. And he is not alone.

The systemic neglect of professionals—the very people who form the backbone of development—is a national self-sabotage. Why must the best and brightest in medicine, education, or science struggle to feed their families, while fame and fortune are poured on viral entertainment?

Let us be clear: we are not against rewarding athletes. Their excellence deserves recognition. But so too does the 17-year-old girl from Akwa Ibom who built a futuristic mobile phone. So does the field epidemiologist chasing cholera outbreaks in insecure zones. So does the university lecturer training the next generation on a ₦300,000 salary.

We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to back his “Renewed Hope” mantra with measurable action:

* Increase funding and remuneration for teachers, doctors, and scientists.

* Institutionalize a reward system for academic and technical innovation.

* Recognize excellence in all sectors—not just those that trend online.

Nigeria must rise—not only to cheer its kickers—but to honour its thinkers, builders, and silent doers.

The choice is clear: national pride or national priorities?

Fairness or forgetfulness?

Spectacle or substance?

Richard Odusanya is a public affairs analyst and good governance advocate.