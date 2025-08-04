Close Menu
    I Can`t Get Enough Of It

    By on Poem
    I Can`t Get Enough Of It
    Ndaba Sibanda

    I am a fan of guided walks and pony.

     Of course, I will go fishing in some

    of the dams in the Matobo National Park

    before I disappear into one of those thatched lodges.

     

    I need to slow down, cool down a little. Re-energise.

    Tuck into something finger-licking good. Here, I know

    they serve one with mouth-watering stuff and comfort!

    On the following day, another paradise

    waits for me. The mighty Victoria

    Falls! This is Africa, dear. I can`t

    get enough of this continent`s

    heavenly tourist centres.

     

    N.B. This is an excerpt from the poem I Can`t Get Enough Of It, which is featured in Ndaba Sibanda’s new collection of poetry titled : Dear Dawn  and Daylight.

