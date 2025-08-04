I am a fan of guided walks and pony.
Of course, I will go fishing in some
of the dams in the Matobo National Park
before I disappear into one of those thatched lodges.
I need to slow down, cool down a little. Re-energise.
Tuck into something finger-licking good. Here, I know
they serve one with mouth-watering stuff and comfort!
On the following day, another paradise
waits for me. The mighty Victoria
Falls! This is Africa, dear. I can`t
get enough of this continent`s
heavenly tourist centres.
N.B. This is an excerpt from the poem I Can`t Get Enough Of It, which is featured in Ndaba Sibanda’s new collection of poetry titled : Dear Dawn and Daylight.