I am a fan of guided walks and pony.

Of course, I will go fishing in some

of the dams in the Matobo National Park

before I disappear into one of those thatched lodges.

I need to slow down, cool down a little. Re-energise.

Tuck into something finger-licking good. Here, I know

they serve one with mouth-watering stuff and comfort!

On the following day, another paradise

waits for me. The mighty Victoria

Falls! This is Africa, dear. I can`t

get enough of this continent`s

heavenly tourist centres.

N.B. This is an excerpt from the poem I Can`t Get Enough Of It, which is featured in Ndaba Sibanda’s new collection of poetry titled : Dear Dawn and Daylight.