Oborevwori Begins Plans for 2027 Gov Poll

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Arenyeka to use his position to foster sustainable unity within the party and the state at large ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge at the Chairman’s thanksgiving service held at Avenue Baptist Church, Okumagba Avenue, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state in appreciation to God for his emergence as PDP Chairman in the state.

He said: “Thanksgiving and praise are divine commandments as stated in Psalm 100 verse 4: “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him and praise His name.”

“When we thank God, we acknowledge His deeds and express our trust in what He will continue to do. Your presence here today is an act of faith and gratitude and I assure you that greater blessings will follow.

“I must also highlight the significant role that God has played in elevating our brother to this position of leadership.

“When the Itsekiri nation nominated you as their spokesman to engage our brothers in the Isoko and Ijaw nations, it was clear that this was God’s plan. It is God, not man, who gives power and assigns responsibilities.

“Leadership is never without challenges. As Chairman, you will face pressures, but always remember to do what is just and right for the people.

“Your humility, maturity and the love you have earned from the people make you well-suited for this role. We pray that God will continue to strengthen you and guide you in uniting our great state and party.

“Your position is not just about administration; it is fostering unity within the state. Even today, we see members from across various divides, including the opposition, gathered here to celebrate with you. This is a testament to your leadership and the hope you bring to us all.

“As you take on this responsibility, know that you are carrying the aspirations of Delta State. By God’s grace, your leadership will lead us to greater heights, ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity. Together, as we look toward 2027, we trust that you will guide us to even greater accomplishments.

“As we close this moment of thanksgiving, let us remember that giving thanks is an invitation for more blessings.

“Through your leadership, the dividends of democracy will reach every corner of our state. Thank you for answering this call to service, and may God bless you and strengthen you for the journey ahead”.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Appreciating God Beyond the Sacrifice,” the Lead Pastor of Avenue Baptist Church, Warri, Revd. Dr. Sylvester Ogheneakpobo underscored the importance of thanksgiving, pointing out that “it is a good thing to thank God for all He has been doing in our daily lives.

Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme; immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor; Members of the House of Representatives, Thomas Ereyitomi, Victor Nwokolo, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Ngozi Okolie; Senator James Manager; Chief Ighoyota Amori; Nicholas Ossai; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Arthur Akpowowo and President of the Providence-Delta Baptist Conference, Rev. Nathan Thikan, among others attended the thanksgiving.

