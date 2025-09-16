Oborevwori Applauds PTI, Lokpobri for Historic Land Transfer

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has applauded the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Sen. Heineken Lokpobri, for releasing 25 hectares of land to the state government.

Oborevwori gave the commendation on Tuesday when the Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr. Samuel Onoji, paid him a visit at the Government House, Asaba.

The land is earmarked for a state project yet to be disclosed by the government.

According to the governor, the gesture underscores PTI’s strong commitment to the development of Delta.

“PTI is very dear to us in Delta because it opened the door for other Federal Government establishments to come into our state. We don’t take anything concerning PTI lightly. Your visit today is a demonstration of your commitment, and I assure you that this government will continue to support the Institute in all its endeavours,” Oborevwori stated.

As part of the government’s support to PTI, the governor approved the donation of a Coaster Bus and an 18-seater Hiace Bus to address the transportation needs of staff and students.

In his remarks, Onoji pledged the Institute’s readiness to partner with the state government on international oil and gas training programmes aimed at equipping youths with employable skills and fostering economic growth.

He noted that PTI remains committed to providing discounted and subsidised international training opportunities in the oil and gas sector to boost the employability of young people in the state.

Onoji further praised the governor’s infrastructural strides, describing them as “unprecedented in the history of Delta State.”

He also commended the governor for reconnecting electricity to the Institute and extended an invitation to attend the Institute’s International Hydrocarbons and Scientific Conference, scheduled for October at the PTDF Hall in Abuja.

Founded in 1972, PTI is recognised as Africa’s premier petroleum training institution, with the mandate to develop skilled manpower for the oil and gas industry.