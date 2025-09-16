NECO to Release 2025 SSCE Internal Results September 17

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

According to a statement signed by Azeez Sani, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, will officially release the results at 12:00 noon.

The statement also directed all staff members, including directors, special assistants, and personal assistants to the Registrar, to assemble at the Council’s Conference Hall by 11:30 a.m. to witness the event.