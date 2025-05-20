Obi Urges FG to Act Fast as Borno’s Security Crisis Deepens

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has decried the worsening insecurity in Borno State, warning that the situation in Marte is spiraling into a national crisis.

Obi, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, described the violence in the region as “deeply unsettling,” emphasizing that what’s unfolding is “not just a local emergency but a national alarm bell that must not be ignored.”

While commending the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for his bold decision to relocate to the volatile area, Obi describe the governor’s style of leadership as a rare show of “present, proactive, and people-centred” leadership.

“Zulum has once again shown what leadership should look like. His courage is a challenge to others in authority, talk is no longer enough; it’s time for decisive action. Obi wrote.

Obi warned that over 300 communities remain vulnerable while more than 20,000 people have been displaced.

The former Anambra state governor stressed that these are not statistics, but “families, children, and communities whose hopes are hanging by a thread.”

Raising concerns echoed by Governor Zulum, Obi noted reports of insurgents regrouping around Lake Chad and the Mandara Hills, with Marte on the brink of collapse.

“The window for action is closing fast. Our security forces need reinforcements. Our displaced citizens need protection, not promises.” He warned.

He called on the Federal Government to match Zulum’s courage with immediate and sustained action, saying, “If we fail to protect Borno, we fail the idea of Nigeria itself.”

“This is not about politics. It’s about people. It’s about protecting the soul of our nation. A new Nigeria is possible but only if we act now.” Obi concluded.