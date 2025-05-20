Nigerian Investigative Journalist who Exposed Certificate Scam, Receives 10 Year Security Protection

The House of Representatives has approved a 10-year security protection plan for DAILY NIGERIAN investigative journalist, Umar Audu, following his groundbreaking exposé on certificate racketeering involving degree mills in the Benin Republic.

Mr. Audu’s undercover investigation revealed a thriving syndicate that facilitates the illegal sale of university degrees to Nigerians, many of which are subsequently validated by government agencies, including the Ministry of Education, without proper scrutiny.

In response to the revelations, the joint House Committees on University Education, Polytechnic Education, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Youth Development launched a comprehensive probe into the scandal.

At the committee’s hearing on Monday, Chairman Abubakar Fulata announced the House’s directive for Mr. Audu’s protection, tasking the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with ensuring his safety for the next decade.

“We commend Audu for his bravery. It is imperative that the Civil Defence and Police provide him with full protection,” Fulata stated.

When contacted by The News Chronicle to comment on the development, Mr. Umar Audu said: “I appeared before an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Joint Committee investigating the alleged certificate racketeering in Benin and Togo.

“After my opening presentation, one of the lawmakers asked if I had contacted any security agencies before carrying out the investigation, and I said no. I told the committee members that the only time I reached out to them was after I began receiving threats. In August, I wrote officially to the DSS, attaching evidence of threats I had received, but nothing has come out of it. It was after that,a motion was moved for me to be provided with security cover. I thank the members of the committee, led by Hon. Hassan Fulata, for their thoughtful consideration in seeking to protect me and my family.”

During his testimony before the committee, Mr. Audu also detailed how he was able to acquire a university degree from a Benin Republic institution without attending any classes. He further revealed that the certificate was authenticated by Nigeria’s Ministry of Education for a payment of N40,000.

Also appearing before the committee, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed that the corps had introduced biometric verification for all certificates submitted by prospective corps members.

“We regret this serious oversight and have taken immediate steps to strengthen our verification systems in collaboration with relevant agencies,” Nafiu said.

The House committee reaffirmed its commitment to completing a thorough investigation and enacting decisive reforms to preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and public service recruitment processes.