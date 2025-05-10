Obi, El-Rufai Meet in U.S. Amid Rising Coalition Talks

In a notable political development, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi met with ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai in the United States during the 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference at the University of Cambridge.

El-Rufai, a speaker at the event, recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), aligning himself with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting fuels speculation around a brewing opposition coalition, which the trio of Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai have openly backed.

Sources say the coalition is gearing up to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s hold on power, with the SDP tipped as the likely platform.

The former Kaduna State governor is already being touted as Atiku’s placeholder within the party.

The political realignment could signal a major shake-up ahead of the next general elections.