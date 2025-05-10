Economic Hardship: Adesina’s Comments Spark Controversy As Ex-NTA Boss Backs AfDB President

Reactions have continued to trail African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s claim that Nigerians are worse off 65 years after independence.

Former NTA Executive Director, Shittu Alamu, has backed Adesina, calling his remarks factual and well-supported.

Alamu criticized presidential aide Bayo Onanuga for attacking Adesina, who had compared life in 1960 to present-day hardships, highlighting worsening living conditions for the average Nigerian.

Onanuga dismissed the remarks, accusing Adesina of using “inaccurate data” and sounding like a “politician in the mould of Peter Obi.”

Defending the former agriculture minister, Alamu argued that Adesina’s track record and expertise make him credible.

He slammed Onanuga’s rebuttal, questioning whether rising nominal income reflects real progress, especially when many Nigerians still struggle to afford basic meals.

“Will an economist of Adesina’s stature make unverifiable claims?” Alamu asked, urging a more honest national conversation about living standards.