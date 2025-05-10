Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers Meet in Kaduna to Tackle Insecurity, Poverty, and Education Crisis

Governors and traditional rulers from northern Nigeria gathered in Kaduna State on Saturday for a major meeting to address the region’s growing problems, such as insecurity, poverty, and the increasing number of children not attending school.

The meeting took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House and was led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna hosted the event and gave the opening speech.

Attendees included governors from states like Zamfara, Kebbi, Gombe, and Niger, as well as respected traditional leaders. Among them were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli; the Etsu Nupe; and the Emirs of Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Ilorin, and Keffi.

The discussions are focused on improving security, reforming education, and developing long-term strategies for the region’s growth and stability.

This meeting highlights the urgent need for regional cooperation to solve the deep-rooted issues facing northern Nigeria.