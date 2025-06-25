Obi Decries Rising Lawlessness in Nigeria, Cites Demolition of Brother’s Property

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has sounded the alarm over Nigeria’s worsening lawlessness, warning that it poses a major threat to investment and civil liberties.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle, Obi condemned what he described as the erosion of the rule of law, citing a recent human rights report and a personal incident involving the demolition of his brother’s property in Ikeja, Lagos.

“If this can happen to someone with a registered company, what hope does the average Nigerian have?” Obi asked.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, his brother returned from Port Harcourt only to find the property under demolition, with security personnel refusing him entry.

He added that upon arrival at the scene, he too was blocked and shown a vague court judgment targeting “unknown persons and squatters,” with no demolition order or permit presented.

“I stood there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. waiting to speak with whoever authorized the demolition. No one came forward. Even the contractor claimed he didn’t know who sent him,” he said, describing the situation as “coordinated impunity.”

Obi linked the breakdown of legal protections to Nigeria’s unattractiveness to investors. “A business owner recently told me he invests in Ghana, Senegal, and Benin Republic but not Nigeria. His reason? Nigeria is lawless.”

The former presidential candidate concluded by reiterating his commitment to building a Nigeria founded on justice, human rights, and the rule of law.