Obi Cubana Marks 50th Birthday with Family, Culture, and Philanthropy in Abuja

Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, marked his 50th birthday on Saturday, April 12, 2025, with a series of events in Abuja.

The celebration, themed “50 for 50,” featured multiple activities spread across several days in a grand event at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In an Instagram post on April 12, the celebrant wrote:

“12.04.25 Happy Birthday, Obi Cubana. 50yrs! 50for50.”

He also shared a family portrait with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu (Lush Eby), and their five sons, all dressed in traditional Igbo attire. He captioned the photo:

“My greatest achievement isn’t in business… it’s here with them. My reason. My anchor. My joy.”

His wife also paid tribute, saying:

“On this special day, the greatest gift I can give you is to concentrate you to God… I love you more than words can express! Your best days are still ahead!”

On April 11, 2025, Samsung Nigeria hosted a pre-birthday soirée titled “The Night Before 50”, during which 50 Samsung S25 smartphones were distributed to guests on behalf of the celebrant.

The main party on April 12 began with a Holy Communion and Thanksgiving Service, followed by an evening celebration.

The venue featured black, white, and gold decor, crystal chandeliers, and large portraits of the celebrant.

Highlife artist Anyidons performed a new tribute track, “Obi Cubana Special (Okpole Nwa Mama),” during the event.

As part of a creative campaign titled “Golden Age with Gold Bar,” Obi Cubana collaborated with Gold Bar Whiskey to invite artists to design a commemorative 50th birthday logo. Prizes included N2 million, a luxury car, and VIP access to parties across Abuja, Lagos, and selected international cities.

50 tricycles were donated by Ituma Chukwuemeka of Enviable Transport Limited.

50 minibuses, branded with Obi Cubana’s image, were presented by CIG Motors, represented by Jubril of Lagos and Chairman Diana Cheng.

Sonia Foods contributed 2,000 cartons of tomatoes.

Additional gifts included 50 Bibles, 50 rams, and clothing and accessories distributed to 50 individuals by Lush Eby.

Attendees included actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, businessman E-Money, entertainer AY Makun, media personality Daddy Freeze, and Cubana Group associate Cubana Chief Priest.

Obi Cubana is the Chairman of Cubana Group, with interests across hospitality, nightlife, and real estate.

He is known for leveraging influence and entrepreneurship to inspire and support youth development in Nigeria.