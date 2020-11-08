NYSC Gave Me A Wife – Ex-Corps Member

Ekiti State-born Adetunji Adedotun Felix, who recently completed his one year mandatory National Youth Service, has shared his gains from the year-long programme.

Felix, who served in Kebbi State, has narrated how he found a wife during his service in Kebbi State.

The former corper who made the disclosure on his Facebook page, wrote:

My name is corps member Adetunji Adedotun Felix I am from Ekiti State, with the kebbi state code KB/19C/0327, batch C, stream 1.

I met my beautiful beloved angel Ogagaoghene Fejiro Sophia who hails from Delta State with the kebbi state code KB/19C/2407, a batch C stream II corps member. I met her during our CDS rehearsal (January). We are both in the same CDS that is Culture and Tourism (Dance and Drama).

We got talking and I, later on, approached her for a relationship which she rejected like most girls would do but I kept persisting because I knew she was the kind of woman I wanted to be with.

In march 2020 she agreed to give the relationship a chance I love her for her playful ways like a child. We experienced some ups and downs like in every normal relationship.

And by the grace of God, we have tied the knot, We give almighty God the glory and all thanks to the National Youth Service Corps for making our paths cross.

# gains of National Youth Service Corps#