Railway Modernization: Lagos to shut Adejobi, Others Monday

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing and Works Road, Ikeja in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

According to a statement issued by the State Ministry for Transportation, the roads will be closed each day from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on the 9th, 11th and 12th of November, 2020 for the scheduled construction.

The statement explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes will focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.

It, therefore, advised motorists plying Adejobi Street, Agege axis to use Fagba Crossing, Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

Similarly, it also implored road users that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola to make use of Works Road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja Underbridge, Ashade Underpass, Airport Underbridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their desired destinations.

While advising motorists to comply with the Traffic directions put in place to minimise inconveniences during the period, the Lagos State Government reiterated its determination to provide a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of its large population.