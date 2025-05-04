NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Drug Use and Unsafe Travel in Kano

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has cautioned Corps Members against using hard drugs or other harmful substances.

He gave the warning on Saturday while addressing members of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream One at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kusala-Dam, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

General Nafiu said that actions taken under the influence of drugs often lead to regret. He urged Corps Members to focus instead on building successful and meaningful lives.

He also advised them not to travel without official approval from the NYSC and strongly discouraged night journeys due to safety concerns.

Encouraging them to be positive change agents, the DG reminded the Corps Members of their role in promoting national unity and development.

In her report to the Director General, the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Halima Abdulkarim Abubakar, said that 1,987 Corps Members (1,110 females and 887 males) are currently in camp, representing all 36 states and the FCT. She praised them for showing honesty, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility.