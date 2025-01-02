Nwabali Loses Mum Barely Two Months After Dad’s Tragic Death

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali suffers another heartbreaking loss, announcing the passing of his mother barely two months after his father’s tragic death.

The Chippa United star shared the news on social media, writing:

“RIP Mom. Worst year of my life already.”

The announcement came only hours after he had posted a 2024 recap video expressing hope for the new year:

“2024 was a good year. We’re doubling everything in 2025. Thank you, Chippa United FC. Thank you, Super Eagles. Thanks to all my fans. Let’s do more!”

Nwabali’s father passed away in November, shortly after the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in securing a crucial point for the Super Eagles in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

