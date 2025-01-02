NSCDC Boss Commends Citizens’ Cooperation, Tasks Operatives on National Security in the New Year

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, expressed gratitude to Nigerians on Wednesday for their support and cooperation in sharing vital intelligence.

He also commended the dedication of State Commandants, Heads of Formations, and Zonal Commanders in advancing the Corps’ mandate to protect lives, property, and critical national infrastructure.

Dr. Audi emphasized that the Corps’ successes are largely due to the credible information and trust Nigerians place in the NSCDC.

He described the NSCDC as a world-class organization committed to safeguarding the nation’s assets and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Reflecting on his tenure as the third substantive Commandant General, Dr. Audi highlighted the progress made in repositioning and strengthening the Corps in line with its statutory responsibilities under the NSCDC Establishment Act of 2003 (amended in 2007).

He attributed the Corps’ achievements to the support provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and expressed appreciation for the President’s leadership in creating an enabling environment for the NSCDC’s operations.

The Commandant General also thanked the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for implementing policies that have revitalized the Corps and contributed to its accomplishments.

Dr. Audi urged NSCDC officers and personnel to uphold the Corps’ integrity and avoid actions that could tarnish its reputation.

He called on them to embrace the renewed hope agenda and continue serving the nation with loyalty and dedication.

Reaffirming the NSCDC’s commitment to combating crude oil theft, illegal mining, and vandalism of government assets, Dr. Audi assured Nigerians that the Corps will maintain strong collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

