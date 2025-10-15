FG Unveils 2nd Subnational Climate Ranking in Abuja

The Federal Government has launched the second edition of the Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking (SCGPR 2.0) in Abuja, aimed at assessing how Nigeria’s 36 states are addressing climate change challenges through effective policies, actions, and governance structures.

The initiative was unveiled by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Environment’s commitment to promoting climate accountability, transparency, and action at the subnational level.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister explained that the SCGPR 2.0 serves as a tool to evaluate and encourage states to implement sustainable climate policies and integrate environmental considerations into their development plans. He noted that climate change remains one of the most pressing threats to Nigeria’s social and economic development, requiring coordinated efforts across all levels of government.

According to him, the ranking system measures performance across key indicators such as policy formulation, institutional capacity, financing, adaptation initiatives, and public engagement. The process is designed to strengthen climate governance and ensure that no state is left behind in the national transition toward a low-carbon and climate-resilient future.

Balarabe Abbas commended state governments that have already established climate change departments, developed state action plans, or enacted climate legislation. He urged others to follow suit, emphasizing that proactive governance at the state level is crucial to achieving Nigeria’s net-zero emissions target and fulfilling its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking is part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen environmental accountability and drive climate-smart development across Nigeria.