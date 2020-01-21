NSUK to partner Canadian varsity

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has linked The Nasarawa State University Keffi with the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada for assistance and collaboration as well as encouraging their allies worldwide to partner with NSUK.

This was disclosed by The Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive of the agency, Prof. Muhammed Sani Haruna, during the presentation ceremony of laboratory equipment by De-lorenzo SPA of Italy to NSUK for the proposed Faculty of Engineering.

He also stated that NASENI had volunteered their professors and experts to support the university’s engineering courses on visiting terms to meet manpower requirements for the take-off of engineering programs.

According to him, base on their professional expertise, the Nasarawa State Government should always consult them first before going elsewhere for project needs owing to the fact that they have the wherewithal in the said aspect.

“It is imperative for the Nasarawa State Government and other public and private institutions to always consult and make the best use of equipment and experts of NASENI before going else were or outside the country”, Prof. Haruna Stated

“De Lorenzo have been supporting Nigeria and trained lecturers and technicians in collaboration with National Board for Technological Education (NBTE), National Universities Commission (NUC) and Education Trust Fund (ETF) now TETFund.

“They have assisted me and trained my staff when I was at the Kaduna Polytechnic and they have allowed NASENI under my leadership to learn, copy and domesticate Italian Technologies in Nigeria”, he added.

In his speech at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of De Lorenzo, Dr. Matteo Prosperi, said their company specialized in manufacturing and supplying of a wide range of engineering equipment manufactured in Italy adding that the company has been able to contribute to the training of different technicians and engineers in more than 160 countries.

“I highly commend the strategic agenda established by His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, through the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy, which has put great emphasis on human capital development. This is a fundamental “Game Changer” and a key enabler of the state’s vision to be among the top three most competitive states in Nigeria”, Dr. Prosperi stated.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, acknowledged the NASENI boss for his gesture towards the institution.

“He is receiving a landmark in terms of engineering and science and in terms of Infrastructure and therefore he has decided to look at our university. We have established a memorandum of understanding with them on how to collaborate in terms of research, publications, and training. He has also donated panels to us to be fixed in our hostels and has made a commitment to always contribute to our programs with special emphasis on engineering”.

In his remarks, the visitor to the university and Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, assured that his administration would continue to place premium to science and technical education with a view to laying a solid foundation for the development of engineering courses.

He thanked the donor, De Lorenzo University and the facilitator- Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna and asked for more support especially for the Lafia Technology Institute to enable it to prosper.