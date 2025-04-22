NPFL: A New Champion Could Emerge Next Week

The Nigeria Premier Football League could crown a new champion this week, which will mark its 35th league match of the season.

Enugu Rangers won the league last season under the guidance of Fidelis Ilechukwu but could be dethroned this season.

So, how can it happen?

If Rivers United lose away to Sai Masu Gida in Kano and Remo Stars secure a home victory against Nigeria Tornadoes next weekend, the Ogun-based club will be crowned champions of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League.

If Remo Stars secure the title, they will become the first privately-owned club to win the NPFL since Ocean Boys in 2006—19 years ago—and the first Southwest club to claim the crown since Shooting Stars’ triumph in 1998, 27 years ago.

Remo Stars, during the 34th league match, picked up a decisive three points away in Ibadan after defeating 3SC by a lone goal. The resilient performance has allowed the Sky Blues to establish a 7-point gap ahead of second-placed Rivers United, who also won at home on their 34th matchday.

Currently, Lobi Stars have suffered relegation, while Sunshine Stars, Akwa United, and Nasarawa United are under the threat of relegation.