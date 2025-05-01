NPF Reaffirms Support for Officers on Workers’ Day

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, along with the entire Nigeria Police Force, joins the nation in celebrating Workers’ Day.

This occasion honors the dedication and contributions of workers across all sectors to the safety, unity, and growth of Nigeria. The Police Force extends its sincere appreciation to its officers and all Nigerian workers for their role in the country’s development.

On this special day, the IGP acknowledges the hard work and sacrifices of police officers who work around the clock to keep citizens safe. He emphasized that their commitment to duty is the foundation of national stability.

The Force is committed to creating a workplace where officers feel respected, valued, and motivated to serve with integrity and pride.

The NPF also reiterated its promise to continue building a supportive and inclusive environment that allows officers to grow professionally and personally.

The Force remains focused on improving the well-being, working conditions, and career development of its personnel.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes all workers across the nation a happy and peaceful Workers’ Day.