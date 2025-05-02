Europa League: Dominant Man Utd Humble Athletic Bilbao in Semi-Final First Leg

Manchester United ran riot against ten-man Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, setting one foot in the final of the tournament.

Captain Fantastic Bruno Fernandes inspired his side to a commanding victory in Spain with a superb brace.

He is now the joint-third highest scorer in Europa League history with 27 goals, level with Romelu Lukaku and behind only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34) and Radamel Falcao (30).

In the 6th minute, Alejandro Garnacho had a goal disallowed by VAR, but the spirited visitors went ahead soon after with a goal from Casemiro.

Athletic defender Dani Vivian was sent off for holding a United player in the 35th minute. Just a minute later, Manchester United earned a penalty that was converted by Bruno Fernandes, who then scored again in the 45th minute to extend United’s lead to 3-0. All the goals came in the first half.

In the second half, United continued to threaten the home side, dominating with 79% ball possession compared to Bilbao’s 21%. They managed eight shots on goal, with only one on target. Notably, Bilbao’s coach Ruben Amorim made five substitutions in the second half, likely to prevent injuries.

Ruben Amorim, in his post-match interview with Manchester United media, admitted the tie isn’t over yet, with much still to play for:

“I think the result is really good, but we have to understand the context as well. We struggled a lot in the beginning, but the goal from Casemiro and the sending off changed the game. With a bit of luck, we managed to stay in it, and anything can change with one situation. I think we had opportunities to score another goal. This is not done. They can do the same at Old Trafford because they are really strong and intense. One sending off can happen in our stadium too, so we need to be prepared.”

Key Moments:

6′ Alejandro Garnacho goal disallowed

30′ Casemiro heads in Ugarte flick-on

35′ Vivian sent off for foul on Højlund

37′ Fernandes slots in resulting penalty

45′ United captain curls in his second

64′ Casemiro header hits the post

What’s Next?

The second leg will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday, 8 May.

The team that progresses will face the winner of the semi-final tie between Tottenham and Bodø/Glimt in the final on Wednesday, 21 May, at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.