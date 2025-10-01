Nov. Guber: Group Tells Anambra Electorate to Use High Turnout to Defeat Manipulation

A social and behavioural change advocacy group, the Social and Integral Development Centre, has appealed to residents of Anambra State to turn out enmasse during the November 8 governorship Election in the state, to disrupt any plans to manipulate the outcome of the process.

This, the group noted, will ensure that the electorate in the state elects a credible candidate who will prioritize the common good above personal interest.

The Executive Director of the SIDEC, Ugochi Ehiahuruike made the call during a market sensitization at Oye market Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, as part of efforts to ensure a good number of eligible voters cast their votes in the election.

The Oye Market sensitization is one of several activities SIDEC is carrying out across Anambra State as part of its civic engagement project under Project IMPACT, Inclusive Mobilization for Participation, Advocacy, and Civic Transformation.

Project IMPACT being implemented by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in partnership with SIDEC and funded by UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, (FCDO) seeks to see voter turnout increase to at least 25% in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll as against 10% recorded in 2021.

Moving round the market, the SIDEC team joined by the Woman Leader of the market, and SIDEC Coordinator in the local government, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Your vote, your right”, “Every vote counts”, and “Say no to electoral violence”.

Others read: “Don’t sell your votes”, “When you sell your vote, you sell your future, as well as “Make party politics women-friendly and inclusive.”

Ehiahuruike called on traders and buyers to come out enmasse to elect the next governor for the state.

“As you’re coming out, do not permit anyone to lure you into electoral violence. If you know the beginning of violence, you will not know the end.

“Also, we are urging you not to sell your votes. Remember, that is the power you have to effect a change of leadership.

“With it, you reward good performance. With it, you punish non or poor performance. Come out and votes because your votes will count.

“If your votes do not count, politicians will not be buying them. We must get right this time around in Anambra in terms of voter turnout.

“It is easy for politicians to foment trouble when people do not come out in large numbers. If we come out enmasse, they will fear the number because they can be resisted.

The SIDEC Coordinator in Anaocha LGA, Johnpaul Okeke, said the state needs a governor who will provide dividends of democracy, good health, quality education, and a good road network, among others.

“Whoever you find worthy of your votes, give them to him or her. When you stay back and you don’t vote, you allow the wrong person to take over power.

The market woman leader, Mrs Apollonia Osigwe, also urged the traders to use their voters’ cards responsibly.