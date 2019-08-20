Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Re-arrested in Kano

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday said it has rearrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, in a hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Mr. Wadume was earlier arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team but the team was ambushed by soldiers in Takum, Taraba State.

The soldiers were said to have freed the kidnap kingpin after killing three police operatives, two civilians and injuring five others.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, he said, “The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“It would be recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since August 6, following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.

“The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his ‘rescuers’ after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs,

“He was re-arrested in the late hours of August 19 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State,” Mba said.

The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu has however commended the Police operatives for their perseverence and painstaking efforts as well as Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the force and the families of those who lost their lives.