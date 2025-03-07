Northern Youth Group Urges Tinubu to Appoint Minister of State for Youth Development

The Concerned Northern Youth Stakeholders have called on the federal government to appoint a Minister of State for Youth Development from Northern Nigeria.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday, the group’s coordinator, Usman Doshiro, said such an appointment would help ensure the smooth implementation of youth-focused policies across all regions, fulfilling the government’s promises ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Nigeria’s youth come from diverse backgrounds, and having balanced leadership across regions will promote national unity and inclusive policies,” Doshiro stated.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Youth Development carries significant responsibilities, and appointing a Minister of State from the North would support the efforts of the current minister, Ayodele Olawande. This, he said, would help reach more young people, particularly in rural areas.

Doshiro also highlighted the crucial role of young people in national development, saying such an appointment would inspire and mobilize them for progress and unity.

He acknowledged President Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment and transformation, noting that young Nigerians are eagerly awaiting this decision. According to him, the move would further strengthen the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and keep the youth engaged in nation-building.

“We appreciate the energetic and results-driven approach of the Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande. His leadership has prioritized youth inclusivity, skills development, entrepreneurship, and leadership opportunities.

“However, to enhance the ministry’s impact, ensure regional balance, and strengthen engagement at the grassroots level, we humbly request the appointment of a Minister of State for Youth Development from Northern Nigeria,” Doshiro concluded.