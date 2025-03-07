Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau Breaks Down in Farewell Speech Over US Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke down in tears during a farewell speech on Thursday, marking one of his final moments as leader before the Liberal Party selects a new successor.

Trudeau, who announced his resignation amid declining popularity and internal party dissent in January, spoke deeply about his tenure.

In an emotional voice, he said, “On a personal level, I have made sure that every single day in this office, I put Canadians first, that I have people’s backs. That’s why I am here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down today and long into the future.”

The visibly moved outgoing Prime Minister wiped away tears as he delivered his remarks, a moment captured on live television and widely shared on social media. His speech came amid mounting economic tensions between Canada and the United States, as both nations imposed 25% tariffs on each other’s imports in what appeared to be the start of a tariff war.

Trudeau’s farewell address also warned against U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies. In a controversial statement, Trump recently suggested that Canada become the 51st state of the U.S., referring to Trudeau as a “Governor” rather than a Prime Minister.

Trudeau called for national unity in response, urging Canadians to stand together amid economic uncertainty.

“Canadians and Mexicans must prosper for ‘America First’ to become a reality. Both sides must win—that’s how international trade and bilateral ties work, not like real estate deals.”

The ongoing U.S.-Canada tariff dispute took a brief pause when Trump announced a temporary hold on new tariffs until April 2, 2025, citing concerns over market stability. However, uncertainty looms as both governments prepare for further negotiations.

With Trudeau’s departure imminent, the Liberal Party will select its next leader on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The new leader will be tasked with navigating Canada through strained U.S. relations and upcoming federal elections, scheduled for October 2025.