Fire Destroys Shelters at IDP Camp in Ngala, Borno State

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in ISS, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, destroying many shelters and affecting hundreds of families.

The blaze started around 3:40 p.m. and quickly spread, burning a large part of the camp. One of the areas affected was a recently renovated block that was fully occupied by displaced persons.

Although the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, witnesses said it spread very fast and burned down several shelter blocks within minutes.

Reports, though not yet confirmed, suggest that over 500 shelters were either completely or partially damaged by the fire.

It is still unclear how many people were injured or left without shelter, as assessments are ongoing.

Emergency workers and camp officials are currently evaluating the damage and working to provide immediate help to those affected.

As of now, there has been no official statement from authorities about the cause of the fire.