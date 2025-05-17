Northern Forum Dismisses Calls to Suspend SGF Akume

The Northern Bridge Builders’ Forum (NBBF) has strongly criticized demands for the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, over allegations of fraud linked to an individual wrongly assumed to be his aide.

In a statement released Saturday in Abuja, the forum condemned what it described as politically-motivated efforts by certain interest groups to tarnish Akume’s image, insisting that the accusations lacked merit and substance.

The communiqué, jointly signed by Senator Joel Ikenya and Gowon Emmanuel, the Convener and Secretary of the forum respectively, pointed out that the alleged fraudulent act did not occur within the SGF’s office and had no connection to the SGF or any of his legitimate aides.

According to the NBBF, the person accused of the misconduct neither serves as an aide to Akume nor holds any position in his office.

The forum—which comprises respected individuals from across the 19 northern states—said it viewed the development as an orchestrated attempt to discredit Akume for political reasons, and called on Nigerians to ignore such moves.

“The forum woke up to notice a flurry of publications by various groups calling for the suspension of Sen. Akume, the SGF, over completely unfounded allegations.

“It is pertinent to note that the alleged fraud did not take place in the SGF’s office, as the alleged perpetrator in question is neither a staff of the SGF’s office nor an aide to Senator Akume.

“Sen. Akume’s decades of public service, marked by transparency and integrity, speak volumes about his character,” the statement reads in part.

The forum praised Akume’s track record, citing his impeccable service history as a two-term governor of Benue State, three-term senator, former minister, and now SGF—roles he has discharged without a stain.

“He has consistently performed these responsibilities with exceptional integrity and transparency, championing policies benefitting all Nigerians.

“It is on record that throughout the period of his public service, he has never been found wanting on financial misappropriation, or any such related acts by any institution,” the group noted.

They urged Nigerians to treat the accusations as groundless and dismiss the call for Akume’s suspension.

In a related development, Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, also denounced the suspension calls and distanced itself from a splinter group making such demands.

Mr. Abagun Omololu, Afenifere’s Organising Secretary, described the statement issued in the group’s name as politically-charged and unauthorized.

According to him, Afenifere does not operate in factions and is firmly under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He stated that the group’s leadership had never endorsed any individual—past or present—to make divisive or defamatory remarks on its behalf.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the fraudulent individuals hiding under the name of Afenifere to pursue personal or partisan agendas.

“We are fully aware that certain members of the Labour Party in Yorubaland have continued to masquerade as speaking for Afenifere.

“These political opportunists, whose actions are driven by bitterness and selfish ambition, are hereby, sternly warned to desist from dragging the revered name of Afenifere into disrepute,” he said.

Omololu also pointed out that the individual being investigated by the EFCC was not linked to the SGF, and that it was Akume himself who reported the suspicious activities, prompting the investigation.

He said efforts by anonymous groups to twist this into a case of guilt by association amounted to blackmail and were deeply troubling.

“We wish to reiterate that Afenifere stands firmly on the side of due process, justice and rule of law.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to conduct its investigations without pressure, coercion or threats of orchestrated protests.

“Afenifere, as a non-partisan and principled socio-political-cultural body, will not be used as a vehicle for any political vendetta,” he further said.

Omololu reaffirmed Afenifere’s commitment to upholding national unity, integrity, and the dignity of Yoruba leadership.

Meanwhile, the individual at the center of the EFCC’s probe, one Andrew Uchi, was previously mistaken for an aide to the SGF. He has been linked to alleged high-level financial crimes, including money laundering and acquisition of numerous properties across Abuja, Jos, Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka in Benue State.

Two Bureau de Change operators are also under investigation in connection with the case.

In response, the SGF’s office clarified that Uchi had no affiliation with Akume or his team, stressing that he was neither employed by the SGF nor had any official ties to the office.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the office’s leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct.

“It has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“We recognise the efforts of the EFCC to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable,” the statement said.