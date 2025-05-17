Dean Huijsen Seals Long-Term Move to Real Madrid in £50m Swoop

Real Madrid have officially added another gem to their crown, as young defender Dean Huijsen has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2030.

The 19-year-old completed his medical examinations in London late last night, passing with flying colours before the final paperwork was wrapped up. With all formalities now buttoned up, the highly-rated centre-back is set to begin a new chapter in his blossoming career.

The transfer deal saw Real Madrid trigger the £50 million release clause in Huijsen’s contract, clearing the path for the switch from Bournemouth. The move, which had been gathering momentum in recent days, was officially signed off after both clubs exchanged and ratified all necessary documents.

With the ink now dry, Huijsen is expected to link up with Los Blancos immediately and will don the white jersey at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup—an early test in a competition where Madrid are aiming to add more silverware to their overflowing trophy cabinet.

The deal marks yet another statement of intent from the Spanish giants, who appear to be building not just for today but for the long haul, as Huijsen becomes part of their plans well into the next decade.