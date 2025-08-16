spot_img
August 16, 2025 - 2:08 PM

Kaduna By-election: Owner of Seized N25.9m Revealed

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Kaduna Police Arrest Suspect With N25m for Alleged Vote Buying

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that the N25.9 million intercepted by security operatives in connection with alleged vote buying belongs to the opposition.

 

Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, Commissioner for Information, made this known on Saturday in Zaria while briefing journalists during a monitoring exercise of the ongoing by-elections.

 

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had no plans to engage in vote trading.

“What we did was to seek for people’s votes and support,” he stated.

 

Security agencies in Kaduna had earlier apprehended a suspect reportedly involved in vote buying, recovering the sum of N25.9 million in cash.

 

When questioned about the arrest, Maiyaki maintained that the money was found in the possession of opposition members at a hotel. He stressed that evidence of the recovery was already available in photographs.

 

“Votes are not for sale; votes are meant for people to cast based on their conscience,” the commissioner emphasized.

 

Speaking on the conduct of the exercise, Maiyaki commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely distribution of election materials, as well as the simultaneous accreditation and voting process.

 

He also hailed the impressive voter turnout, describing the level of preparedness by INEC and other stakeholders as “unprecedented” in the history of elections in the state.

 

The by-elections were held in Zaria Kewaye and Basawa constituencies of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, both located within the Zaria metropolis. Reports from the field indicated that the polls were proceeding smoothly and peacefully.

North-East Group Apologises to Jonathan Over False Terrorism Allegations
APC Loses Heavyweight Lawmaker To ADC
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

