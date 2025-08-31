North East Governors Discuss Regional Security, Development at 12th Meeting in Taraba

The North East Governorsâ€™ Forum has concluded its 12th meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, where it reviewed key issues affecting the region and charted the way forward, on Saturday.

In a communiquÃ© read by the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. (Dr) Mai Mala Buni, CON, the Forum expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the fight against insurgency across the North-East.

The Governors commended the security agencies for their efforts and emphasized the need to sustain the momentum until peace is fully restored.

The Forum also raised concerns about the impact of climate change, particularly the risk of flooding in many communities. It called for the relocation of residents living in flood prone areas to safer zones.

Â The Governors further urged relevant agencies, including the North East Development Commission, to prioritize the reconstruction of roads and bridges that were destroyed by floods in the region.

On agriculture, the Governors lamented the rising cost of farm inputs this year and appealed for the provision of affordable supplies to support irrigation farming and ensure food security.

To promote economic development, the Forum resolved to revive the North East Trade Fair, which is scheduled to hold in Maiduguri in December 2025.

Â It also agreed to develop a comprehensive master plan on solar energy to improve electricity supply in the sub-region.

In addition, the Governors congratulated the University of Maiduguri on its 50th anniversary and pledged their continued support to the institution.