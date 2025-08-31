Borno Police and PCRC Organize Workshop to Strengthen Community Policing

The Borno State Police Command, in collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Borno State Chapter, has held a capacity building workshop to improve community policing, strengthen intelligence-led operations, and promote public safety across the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of the Governor on Saturday the Secretary to the State Government reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting security agencies, stressing that maintaining security is a collective responsibility.

The PCRC State Chairman, Ambassador Abatcha Umar Nanabe, highlighted the importance of trust, collaboration, and information sharing between security agencies and the public in tackling security challenges.

Representing the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmed M. Bello delivered a keynote address on “Public Safety and Security through Intelligence and Information Gathering.” He emphasized the need for proactive policing, confidentiality, and stronger community engagement.

The workshop also discussed the role of women and youth in peacebuilding, the importance of witness protection, addressing youth restiveness, and boosting cooperation between security agencies, traditional rulers, and civil society groups.

At the end of the event, certificates of appointment and recognition were presented to PCRC stakeholders and patrons.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Nanabe thanked the Borno State Government, security agencies, traditional rulers, women leaders, and other stakeholders for their support, and reaffirmed PCRC’s commitment to building closer ties between the police and the community.

Photo, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmed M. Bello, PCRC State Chairman, Ambassador Abatcha Umar Nanabe, among others at the event