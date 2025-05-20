Nollywood Actress Jumoke finally Reunites with daughter

It was tears of joy for Nollywood actress Jumoke George as she finally reunited with her long lost daughter.

Recall that the actress recently revealed her present living condition and she has lost contact with her daughter for over four years.

The daughter was later found to be living in Mali through the help of her church members and other well meaning Nigerians.

The daughter (Adeola) revealed that she was tricked and trafficked to Mali, she only found out that she was already sold to another person and she was told to pay N1.5 Million to her captors to gain freedom.

In the video the mother daughter tearfully hugged each other however fellow actress Biola Bayo did not hesitate to call out Adeola for not trying to reach her mother for more than four years and reminding her of the emotional toil that had on her mother

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DJ2EG6JsHCJ/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

“Let me not lie to you, you’re coldhearted. A whole four years? You don’t have to be sorry to me but to your mum,”

She also added the fact that people assumed the actress (Jumoke George) was lying and she was aware of her daughter’s whereabouts.