JAMB to Release Rescheduled UTME Results Wednesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that results from the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), held between Friday, May 16 and Monday, May 19, will be released on Wednesday, May 21.

The exams were rescheduled following technical glitches that led to irregularities and inaccurate scores for some candidates.

This year’s UTME has drawn criticism after over 1.5 million of the 1.9 million candidates scored below 200 out of a possible 400, sparking concern among education stakeholders nationwide.