No Health Insurance No Job

The need for health insurance is no longer debatable. In an environment where medical costs rise daily and inflation pushes essential drugs out of reach, being without an HMO plan is equivalent to leaving employees exposed to financial and health-related crises. A sudden illness or accident could wipe out years of savings, derail productivity, and in severe cases, lead to avoidable deaths. For employees, health insurance is not a luxury, it is survival. For employers, it is not charity, it is responsibility.

Employers often justify their reluctance by citing costs. But what is more costly than a workforce riddled with absenteeism due to untreated illnesses? What is more damaging than losing talented staff to competitors who provide comprehensive health coverage? Research consistently shows that organizations with strong health and welfare benefits record higher retention rates, improved morale, and stronger performance outcomes. In contrast, employers who neglect staff health silently cultivate resentment, disloyalty, and high turnover.

The argument that “salaries are enough” is outdated. No matter how attractive a paycheck looks, its value diminishes quickly when an employee pays hospital bills out-of-pocket for themselves and their dependents. Worse still, it leaves them vulnerable to workplace stress and financial instability. The truth is simple: a healthy worker is a productive worker, and an organization that invests in HMO coverage is not just protecting its staff, but also its bottom line.

This is why employees must go beyond casual complaints and begin to assertively demand health coverage as a standard, not an option. Silence sustains exploitation. Pressure brings reform. Every professional association, union, and employee network must recognize healthcare as a bargaining chip equal to salaries. Negotiations should not only focus on annual increments or bonuses but must boldly include mandatory HMO enrollment. If employers resist, employees should not hesitate to consider alternatives even walking away to organizations that respect their health and dignity.

This shift in employee behavior is not only necessary but urgent. Nigerian labor law emphasizes fair treatment, and globally, employee welfare is recognized as a non-negotiable pillar of decent work. By demanding HMOs, employees are not asking for favors, they are asking for what is ethical, sustainable, and long overdue.

Ultimately, organizations that fail to cover staff under HMOs are indirectly telling their employees that their health and future do not matter. That message should no longer be acceptable in any workplace. Employers must understand that people are no longer looking for jobs at all costs; they are seeking careers in environments where their well-being is protected. And if a company refuses to provide that assurance, employees must have the courage to walk away.

Health insurance is not a perk, it is protection. It is time employees stop accepting excuses and start demanding solutions. An HMO should be the floor, not the ceiling of workplace welfare. Anything less is a betrayal of the very idea of decent work.

Samuel Jekeli, A Human Resources Professional writes from Abuja.