No Credible Opposition in Nigeria: LP and Planned Coalition Not an Option -Ozigbo

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo believes the opposition in Nigeria has not been as viable as it should be, to provide a credible option pol Valentine Ozigbo itically for Nigerians.

Ozigbo, who spoke to newsmen over the weekend on national television, further explained why he left the Labour Party, citing the selfishness of the party’s leadership and the obvious inability of the platform to win any elections.

According to him, even the brewing opposition coalition in the Social Democratic Party, SDP, I do not see any headway, because it is still the same old selfish and greedy political leaders coming together for their personal interests and not to bring about a change in the country’s governance.

He regretted that the situation in Ngerian politics is where the various political parties have one problem or the other, especially as it concerns lack of mass of credible individuals who will drive the desired change.

The former Transcorps boss, while defending his decision to join the APC, said the only option for any forward-thinking politician in Nigeria, is to join the party.

“I honestly understand the political terrain in the country and in the APC.

“In Nigerian politics, the situation is usually where we do not have enough sane people who can make a change in any political party.

“There is no political party in Nigeria with a completely sane bunch to ensure a sane system.

“So, we want to begin to have a mass of positive-minded people who will bring about the desired change in the party. And that was why I joined the APC- to create value and engender an internal system that works.

“The only option for any politician in Nigeria today is APC, unfortunately. There is no credible opposition option, and we are not going to be a strong voice to get the government in power to do the right thing that way,” he said.

Ozigbo, who debunked allegations that he is a political puppet for former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Mr Peter Obi, insisted that Obi is not his godfather.

According to him, Obi is a leader he respects, who has exemplified good governance, adding that he (Ozigbo) came into politics of his own volition and was not funded by Obi.

Ozigbo, while explaining why he is challenging the emergence of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as the APC Governorship candidate, said Ukachukwu is not qualified to contest the primary in the first place.

He further said he is challenging the process because the flaws of the APC primary were too obvious that if left unchallenged, they may lead to more grievous electoral fraud in the future.

Ozigbo expressed the hope that the court will see the merits of his suit and will eventually put his name in the place of Ukachukwu’s on the governorship ballot.

“For those who are supporting Ukachukwu, they will regret it.

“The only way things will improve in Nigeria is through political leadership, and it starts with the internal democracy in the parties, the processes.

“And to keep quiet in the face of evil would be complicity,” he posited.