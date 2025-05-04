Meta Cannot Escape $220m Fine by Threatening to Leave Nigeria -FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has said Meta’s threat to leave Nigeria will not remove its legal responsibilities.

The commission made this known after Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, warned that it might shut down its platforms in the country due to heavy fines and what it called unreasonable demands.

The situation began after the FCCPC imposed a $220 million fine on Meta in July 2024.

The commission accused Meta and WhatsApp of breaking Nigeria’s competition and data protection laws.

Investigations showed the companies repeatedly denied Nigerians control over their personal data, transferred user information without permission, treated Nigerian users unfairly compared to others abroad, and misused their market power by forcing harsh privacy policies.

The commission responded on Saturday, saying WhatsApp’s warning looks like an attempt to stir public emotions and put pressure on the regulator.

However, the FCCPC stated that the threat to exit will not affect the outcome of the court process.

Meta has faced similar fines in other countries, including a $1.5 billion penalty in Texas and $1.3 billion in the European Union.

It has also been fined in India, South Korea, France, and Australia for similar data privacy breaches.

The FCCPC pointed out that in those countries, Meta followed the rules and paid the fines without making threats to pull out.

The Nigerian regulator stressed that Meta must respect Nigerian laws, stop taking advantage of local users, and adjust its operations to meet Nigerian standards.

The commission promised it will continue to stand for consumer rights and ensure fairness in the country’s digital space.