The Most Unusual Global Conclave In History Is Upon Us

As the world anticipates the Conclave scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, many observers agree that this may very well be the most interesting and potentially transformative Conclave in the history of the Catholic Church. What sets this event apart is not merely the number, but the remarkable diversity of the College of Cardinals tasked with this sacred duty.

Under the visionary leadership of Pope Francis, the College has undergone a profound transformation. More than any of his predecessors, Francis significantly expanded the College’s global representation. Over the course of ten consistories, he created 163 Cardinals—133 of whom are under the age of 80 and thus eligible to vote. These appointments span 73 nations, including 23 countries that, until now, had never been represented in the College of Cardinals. This unprecedented inclusion of nations from every inhabited continent is not just symbolic; it signals a shift in how the Church perceives its universal mission.

Historically, papal elections have tended to be brief. The past two Conclaves held in 2005 and 2013 respectively were concluded within two days. However, this upcoming Conclave may take considerably longer. Out of the 135 electors expected to participate, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis and have never before met in such a capacity. The lack of pre-established relationships and political alliances could prolong the process of arriving at the required two-thirds majority.

Adding to the unpredictability is an old Roman saying that has become folklore within the Church: “Chi entra papa nel Conclave, ne esce cardinale”—”He who enters the Conclave as Pope, exits as a Cardinal.” This adage captures the mystery and the often surprising nature of papal elections. In this case, the diversity of the electors is likely to challenge traditional assumptions and alliances, while opening the door to new and perhaps unexpected outcomes.

Indeed, this diversity may be the very reason why the next Pope is likely to be the most global pontiff in the Church’s history. He will not merely be a representative of a particular continent or theological leaning, but a product of an unusual global consensus. With electors representing all seven continents and over 156 of the world’s 193 countries, this Conclave presents an opportunity for the election of a Pope who embodies a more universal vision of the Church.

Such a Pope would likely transcend the longstanding binary of “Conservative” and “Liberal” within Catholic discourse. Instead, he may embody the emerging “moderate” current—those who combine the doctrinal fidelity of conservatives with the pastoral sensitivity often associated with more progressive voices. This could usher in a balanced and inclusive approach to Church leadership, well-suited to the demands of a complex and pluralistic global society.

History offers a similar compelling precedent in the election of Pope John XXIII, born Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli. Elected on October 28, 1958, after a prolonged and nearly inconclusive Conclave, he was initially seen as a “transitional Pope.” Yet he defied expectations, convoking the Second Vatican Council—a watershed moment in modern Church history. John XXIII also expanded the College of Cardinals to better reflect the global face of Catholicism, setting the stage for the Church’s evolving international identity.

Since then, successive Popes have increasingly embraced a global vision. Pope Paul VI, elected in 1963, concluded the Second Vatican Council and implemented its reforms. He also became the first Pope to visit Australia in 1970, symbolizing the growing outreach of the Holy See. His successor, Albino Luciani elected in 1978, chose a dual papal name—John Paul, to signal continuity from his immediate past two predecessors — John XXIII and Paul VI. Though his reign lasted only 33 days, it set the tone for the energetic and internationally-minded papacy of Pope John Paul II.

Elected on October 16, 1978, John Paul II—born Karol Józef Wojtyła of Poland, was the first non-Italian Pope in 455 years. His 27-year reign was marked by unprecedented global engagement, as he traveled extensively and connected deeply with Catholics around the world. His successor, Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger), served from 2005 to 2013 and brought theological depth and clarity, though many viewed him as struggling to fill the expansive shoes of John Paul II.

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, represented a radical pastoral shift. A Jesuit and the first Pope from the Southern Hemisphere, he chose to reside in the Vatican guesthouse rather than the opulent apostolic apartments—symbolizing his commitment to simplicity and humility. His papacy was marked by outreach to the peripheries: the poor, the marginalized, and even those traditionally viewed as outside the fold, such as the LGBTQ community. He preached mercy as a defining Christian virtue, emphasizing the Church’s role as a field hospital rather than a fortress.

His Jesuit formation, with its global apostolic mandate, shaped his ecclesial worldview. Throughout his pontificate, Francis appointed Cardinals from diverse and underrepresented regions of the world, ensuring the College reflected the universal Church. For the first time, Europe is a minority in the College of Cardinal electors. A combination of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania now play a more decisive role than ever before in determining the Church’s next leader.

This shift is not merely demographic—it is ecclesiological. It reflects a Church increasingly conscious of its identity as a truly global body. No longer Eurocentric, the Church now speaks many languages, celebrates diverse cultures, and addresses a wide range of social, political, and spiritual realities.

The upcoming Conclave, then, is more than a mere election—it is a manifestation of a maturing global Church. The next Pope, chosen by a College of Cardinals that better reflects the world, is likely to embody a more cosmopolitan spirituality, able to navigate the tensions of tradition and change, doctrine and dialogue, orthodoxy and outreach. The incoming Pope may likely (in practical terms) see himself as the Parish Priest of the whole world.

Just as Pope John XXIII’s unexpected election in 1958 led to a revitalized Church through Vatican II, we may be on the cusp of another such renewal. The next Bishop of Rome will inherit not just a throne, but a world-stage—called to lead with courage, compassion, and vision.

In the end, the Church’s future will not be shaped by geography or ideology alone, but by the spiritual wisdom and unity of its shepherds. As Catholics and global citizens alike look toward the Sistine Chapel with hope and curiosity, we await not only a new Pope—but perhaps a new chapter in the story of the Church.

May daylight spare us!