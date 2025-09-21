No Big Rig For ZiG, But News

Are the authorities saying no more to a series of fiscal fiascoes?

Â Zimbabwe Gold swapping the US dollar, a story of scores or foes?

Itâ€™s not a case of asking whether the Reserve Bank governor, the big

bursar, stated it or not, itâ€™s a state of whether itâ€™s true, or not that the ZiG

is stabilizing? The central bank plans to make known its de-dollarisation

blueprint in November. Experts, do you see a mono-currency evolution?

Economists, does this mean that the currency crises are a thing of the past?

Oh, you recommend that they tackle rampant fraud and erratic policies fast!