Rarara’s Claimed Honorary Degree is Fake – European-American University

European-American University has dismissed reports in the Nigerian press claiming that the institution held a convocation on Saturday at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja. The University clarified that it did not authorize any such event and described the gathering as fraudulent.

According to the University, the organizers misled the public into believing they represented the institution, even collecting money in its name without any authority.

The University also denied conferring honorary doctorate degrees on Dauda Kahutu Rarara, Alhaji Ahmed Saleh Jnr., Mustapha Abdullahi Bujawa, and Tarela Boroh. None of these individuals are listed in the University’s official Register of Graduates, which contains all legitimate awardees.

It further stated that Musari Audu Isyaku, who was named in reports as the University’s “Northern Nigeria representative,” has no authority to represent the institution. Similarly, Idris Aliyu, cited as a member of the University’s “Governing Council” and as a representative of the Vice Chancellor, holds no such position. In fact, the University explained that no “Governing Council” exists.

While Aliyu was previously appointed a Fellow with professorial status in Financial Management in 2024, this appointment has now been revoked due to his involvement in the fraudulent activity.

According to report Obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, the University also reminded the public that its former Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mrs. Josephine Egbuta, was dismissed earlier this year and is no longer authorized to act on its behalf. The current Vice Chancellor is Professor Luca Scotto di Tella de’ Douglas di Castel di Ripa.

Addressing further inaccuracies, the University clarified that it is not based in both Dominica and Panama as reported. Those were expired authorities, never held at the same time. Today, the University operates as a nonprofit private institution of higher education in France and also holds a Royal Charter of Incorporation from the Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara in Uganda.

The University said it will work with Nigerian authorities to stop the circulation of fake certificates and ensure those responsible face legal consequences.