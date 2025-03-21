NNPP Distances Self From Kwankwasiyya, TNM, Says Party Back to its Original Founders

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has formally exonerated itself from the Kwankwasiya Movement and The National Movement (TNM), warning them to desist from claiming membership or leadership roles within the party.

The party made this known in a letter dated March 20, 2025, and forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), NNPP stressing that its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two groups ended in 2023 and should be respected.

The letter, endorsed by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam (Founder and Chairman of NNPP Board of Trustees) and Dr. Agbo Major (National Chairman) specifically addressed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kwankwasiya leader) and Elder Buba Galadima (TNM leader), calling on them to stop identifying with NNPP.

Recall that the NNPP had initially partnered with these groups for the 2023 general election, allowing Kwankwaso to run as its presidential candidate.

However, after the election, the party ended the agreement in July 2023.

Despite this, the groups continued associating themselves with NNPP,

leading to expulsions of some members for anti-party activities.

“You must forthwith desist from this fraudulent and heinous posturin. The structure and leadership of NNPP have, since July 28, 2023, reverted to its original founders.” The letter stated.

Meanwhile, this development indicates a further breakdown in relations between NNPP and the Kwankwasiya/TNM groups, which had played a significant role in the party’s 2023 election campaign.