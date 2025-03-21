APC Urges Tinubu to Declare a State of Emergency in Osun, Cites Alleged Governance Collapse

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has called on president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state.

A statement signed by the Party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, attributed the reason for the call to a total collapse of governance at the grassroots level.

The party claimed that Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration has rendered local governments non-functional.

The party, which compared Adeleke’s governance to that of Rivers State’s suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara said, “There is no infraction that Fubara was accused of that Adeleke is not guilty of.”

The party also claimed that governance in Osun State is being run by proxy, with the governor’s siblings exerting undue influence.

“The governor’s family has hijacked the administration, making decisions that should be left to elected officials.” The statement noted in parts.

In his swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, issued a statement condemning Basiru’s suggestion as callous and unlawful.

Alimi asserted that the situations in Rivers and Osun were fundamentally different and accused the APC of attempting to destabilise the state for political gains.

Alimi further alleged that the APC lacked the political support to challenge Governor Adeleke in elections, leading them to seek power through undemocratic means.

Referencing recent incidents where APC members attempted to enforce non-existent court judgments to reinstate their local government officials, Alimi claimed the actions nearly plunged the state into chaos.