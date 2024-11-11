NLC Gives State Governments Till December 1 To Enact The New Minimum Wage

Citing Nigerian workers’ deteriorating economic circumstances, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given all state governments until December 1 to implement the new national minimum wage.

After the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, this decision was revealed in a communiqué signed by Mr. Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC.

Ajaero said in the statement that he was extremely unhappy with several states’ delays in enforcing the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, calling them unlawful and unfair.

He claims that this noncompliance has worsened Nigerian workers’ financial struggles, which are exacerbated by growing inflation and living expenses.

“The NEC notes with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, this betrayal by certain governors and government officials across the country flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship,” Ajaero said.

NLC has pledged to take firm action against state governments that do not adhere to the new minimum wage mandate by the deadline to resolve the matter.

“Furthermore, the NLC shall initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state Councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by the last day of Nov., 2024 have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from Dec. 1,” he added.

The council formed a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee with the responsibility of evaluating national compliance and launching a public awareness campaign to inform people about the significance of opposing what the NLC refers to as an “assault on their dignity and rights.”

Growing Inflation

The NLC has also raised concerns about growing inflation, as it has made basic necessities unaffordable for the typical worker, causing many to live in poverty and misery.

Ajaero emphasized that workers are now compelled to choose between healthcare and basic necessities like food and that some families are suffering from diseases like marasmus and kwashiorkor that are linked to poor nutrition.

“Inflation continues to rise unchecked, with the costs of necessities spiralling beyond the reach of the average worker. Millions of Nigerians are being driven into poverty, forced to choose daily between feeding their families and seeking healthcare,” Ajaero continued.

He emphasised the crucial importance of assessing pay immediately and implementing social protection measures to defend workers’ livelihoods.

Challenges With Transportation

Although the NLC has received Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses from the federal government as part of a program to reduce transportation expenses, Ajaero pointed out that there were not enough buses.

He also noted that the country’s deficiencies in CNG infrastructure could make the goal of CNG transportation less successful.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress appreciates the federal government’s provision of CNG buses but notes that they are grossly inadequate to address the huge gap in transportation. It also emphasised the obvious CNG infrastructure inadequacies around the country, which could jeopardise the entire CNG aims,” Ajaero warned.

The NLC also called for the release of protestors who had been arrested, which is a demand that Congress frequently makes.

Ajaero urged President Bola Tinubu to free the remaining demonstrators nationwide and take measures to prevent future incidents of this kind.

