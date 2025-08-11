NiMet Warns of Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms, Flood Risks Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather alert predicting widespread thunderstorms, rains, and potential flooding in several states from Monday, August 11, to Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

In its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms on Monday over parts of the northern region, affecting Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected in Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba, and Adamawa states.

The agency warned of a high possibility of flooding in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto during the forecast period.

For the central region, light rains are expected in parts of Niger State in the morning, with thunderstorms and light rains anticipated in the afternoon and evening across the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi states. Flood alerts were also issued for Plateau, Nasarawa, and Niger states.

In the south, cloudy skies with intermittent light rains are predicted in Ebonyi, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom during the morning, with moderate rains later in the day across Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states. NiMet highlighted a high risk of floods in Delta, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

The forecast for Tuesday includes morning thunderstorms in Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, and Kaduna states, with further storms in Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Gombe later in the day. The central region will see light rains in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon, while the southern region will have rains continuing throughout the day.

On Wednesday, NiMet expects morning thunderstorms in Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, with widespread thunderstorms across the entire northern region in the afternoon and evening. The central and southern regions will also experience persistent rains and thunderstorms.

The agency issued safety advisories, urging residents to avoid driving under heavy rain, secure loose objects, stay away from tall trees, and disconnect electrical appliances during storms. Farmers were cautioned against applying fertilisers or pesticides immediately before rainfall to prevent nutrient leaching. Vulnerable persons were advised to keep warm due to low night temperatures.

NiMet also called on state authorities in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response systems and urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for flight planning.