Nigeria’s Skills-to-Jobs Agenda Takes Center Stage at UN General Assembly

Nigeria’s vision for translating skills into jobs and sustainable economic growth was showcased at the 2025 United Nations General Assembly. The country’s Minister delivered a keynote address at the Skills-to-Jobs: Strengthening Workforce Systems for Economic Growth side event, highlighting the importance of skills acquisition in driving national development.

With over 70% of Nigeria’s 220 million citizens under the age of 30, the government has prioritized skills development through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative. The initiative has three tracks: Short-Term Skill Training Centres, Vocational Enterprise Institutions, and Technical College Track, all aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework.

The TVET Initiative has made significant progress, with 3,600 instructors retrained and 38 Federal Technical Colleges upgraded. Over 1.3 million applications have been received on the TVET digital platform, and 58,000 students have been placed in jobs, with a target of 150,000. Additionally, 2,080 Quality Assurance Managers have been trained nationwide.

The Minister emphasized the need for partnerships with governments, the private sector, and global institutions to succeed in this agenda. The goal is to make skills the currency of opportunity and ensure no young Nigerian is left behind in the future of work.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader development goals, including economic diversification, poverty reduction, and inclusive national growth.