spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 27, 2025 - 4:45 PM

DSS Boss Orders Crackdown After Promotion Exam Scandal and Death of Eight Officers

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi
The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, has reportedly placed a N20 million bounty and ordered the detention of 16 DSS officers after revelations of a major promotion examination scandal exposed by Media.
According to insider sources, the scandal involved widespread malpractice, including manipulation of scores and favoritism towards certain candidates. The expose has sparked anger within and outside the agency.
According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, Ajayi’s main focus has been to identify and punish those leaking information to the press. He allegedly sent a top officer to contact people close to human rights activist last week.
This development comes after SaharaReporters’ earlier report on September 8, which revealed that eight DSS operatives died during the chaotic promotion exam exercise.
Officers complained that they were forced to pay for their own travel and accommodation without financial support from the service, creating extreme hardship and stress. Some reportedly collapsed or fell ill under the strain.
“It is with deep dismay that we note the release of the DSS promotion results,” one senior officer said. “The process led to the deaths of eight colleagues and forced personnel to bear the costs of logistics. To make matters worse, the exams lacked fairness and transparency.”
Insiders accused DSS leadership of assigning unqualified individuals to set and grade the tests, which resulted in an abysmally low pass rate. This has fueled resentment across all ranks.
Officers described the entire process as incompetent and unfair, adding that the leadership is now trying to cover up the deaths and poor results.
“This clampdown is all about silencing people so the public doesn’t find out what really happened under the new leadership,” a source said.
Previous article
Anambra’s Education – From Pride to Peril
Next article
When a Lady Wants a Rich Man
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Benue Government Shuts 12 Illegal Hospitals, Warns Citizens Against “Suicide Mission”

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Benue State Government has shut down 12 unlicensed...

When a Lady Wants a Rich Man

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
I confess without reservation that I am drawn to...

Anambra’s Education – From Pride to Peril

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made commendable moves since stepping...

Yoruba: From ancestors to architects (2)

Abiodun Komolafe Abiodun Komolafe -
​Uneven wealth distribution inevitably leads to social catastrophe. The...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Benue Government Shuts 12 Illegal Hospitals, Warns Citizens Against “Suicide Mission”

News 0
The Benue State Government has shut down 12 unlicensed...

When a Lady Wants a Rich Man

Opinions 0
I confess without reservation that I am drawn to...

Anambra’s Education – From Pride to Peril

Opinions 0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made commendable moves since stepping...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x