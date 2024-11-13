Nigeria’s Insecurity Soars: Over 1,500 Killed and 1,000 Kidnapped in October 2024 -Report 

A report by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) reveals that at least 1,545 people were killed and 971 kidnapped across Nigeria in October 2024.

The findings highlight a concerning rise in violence linked to the emergence of a new terror group, “Lakurawa,” in the country’s northwest.

BSIL’s October Nigeria Security Report indicates worsening security, with fatalities up by 51% and abductions increasing by 24.4%.

The report recorded 861 security-related incidents last month, with 64.9% of them classified as severe threats. Civilian deaths accounted for 67.7% of all fatalities.

Dr. Kabir Adamu, BSIL’s CEO, expressed alarm at the situation on Wednesday, warning that if these trends continue, Nigeria may face even higher casualties.

Most incidents were concentrated in the North-East and North-West, while the South-East recorded the fewest incidents.

Dr. Adamu attributed the insecurity to weak socio-economic conditions, political instability, and climate change, pointing out the country’s ineffective security management.

He also highlighted the lack of public awareness around Nigeria’s counter-terrorism laws, which he said are critical for addressing security issues.

These measures include border security and partnerships with neighboring countries, yet they remain largely unimplemented.

