Wike Calls for Stronger Youth Empowerment Through NYSC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has emphasized the importance of youth empowerment better to prepare Corps Members for their contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike whose remarks were delivered by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, highlighted the role of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in fostering national unity and supporting socio-economic growth over the past fifty-one years.

Wike urged participants at the workshop to consider both the challenges and opportunities ahead. “We live in a fast-evolving world, and our communities’ needs are changing quickly.

“It’s essential that our Prospective Corps Members are equipped to tackle these challenges with creativity, resilience, and an innovative mindset. Your commitment to training and preparing our youth is truly commendable,” he said.

The Minister encouraged workshop attendees to share best practices, explore new ideas, and work together on strategies to improve the NYSC program’s effectiveness.

He also called for creating an environment that supports youth growth and helps them reach their full potential.

In his welcome address, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, emphasized the importance of a thorough mobilization process, which he described as crucial for a successful service year.

He urged participants to actively engage and contribute solutions to the program’s challenges.

“NYSC management is dedicated to upholding high standards throughout the mobilization process. We must all act with integrity, transparency, and compassion because the youth are looking up to us, and we cannot let them down,” he stated.

Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, Director of the Corps Mobilisation Department, also noted that the NYSC has made significant progress in its mobilization efforts, thanks to innovations and collaboration with various stakeholders.

He added that the Scheme would continue to work to prevent unqualified individuals from enrolling in the national service.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening the NYSC Mobilization Process for Effective Service Delivery,” was attended by representatives from all Corps Producing Institutions nationwide, including officials from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

